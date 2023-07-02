Davis Rea LTD. Sells 180 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

TMO stock opened at $521.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

