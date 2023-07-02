Davis Rea LTD. Sells 40,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,951 shares of company stock valued at $27,735,103 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

