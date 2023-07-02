Dero Price Tops $4.53 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Dero has a total market cap of $61.94 million and $70,462.67 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00014838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,522.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00364140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.33 or 0.00967591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00539630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00066307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00158888 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,675,756 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

