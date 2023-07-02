Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72. Badger Meter has a one year low of $76.88 and a one year high of $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

