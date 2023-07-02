DeversiFi Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. DeversiFi has a market cap of $66.62 million and $158.29 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

