Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

