Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

