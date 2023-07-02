Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $2,062,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 250.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 68.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 206,432 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISA remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

