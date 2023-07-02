DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 133,681 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE BABA opened at $83.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

