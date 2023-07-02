DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,238 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,722 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.27% of Electronic Arts worth $90,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

EA stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,999 shares of company stock worth $4,661,989. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.