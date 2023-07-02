DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $33,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,184.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,248.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,164.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

