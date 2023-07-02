DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Amphenol worth $75,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

