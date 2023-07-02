DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,589 shares during the period. PTC comprises 0.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PTC were worth $118,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

PTC Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $144.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,512 shares of company stock valued at $56,678,676 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

