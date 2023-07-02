DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,248 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

