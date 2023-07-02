DnB Asset Management AS Sells 5,632 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.51% of MasTec worth $37,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

