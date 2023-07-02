Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.