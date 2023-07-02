Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Buys £17,422.50 in Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Free Report) insider Alexandra Innes purchased 13,938 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £17,422.50 ($22,151.94).

Alexandra Innes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Alexandra Innes purchased 6,008 shares of Dowlais Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £7,389.84 ($9,395.86).

Dowlais Group Trading Down 0.4 %

DWL stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Friday. Dowlais Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,116.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dowlais Group

DWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.80) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.