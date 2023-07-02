Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDY opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. Analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

