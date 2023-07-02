Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DYNT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 5,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.34. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

