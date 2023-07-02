Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.