easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) vs. Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Head to Head Survey

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of easyJet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Air China shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get easyJet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Air China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet N/A N/A N/A $4.53 1.34 Air China N/A N/A N/A $0.20 3.71

This table compares easyJet and Air China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

easyJet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

easyJet pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.7%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. easyJet pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air China pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for easyJet and Air China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 1 5 3 0 2.22 Air China 0 1 2 0 2.67

easyJet currently has a consensus target price of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,807.74%. Given easyJet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe easyJet is more favorable than Air China.

About easyJet

(Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Air China

(Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 746 passenger aircraft, including business jets. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.