Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $201.10 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

