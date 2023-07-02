Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
EVM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,634. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $9.87.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.0306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
