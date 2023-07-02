Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,634. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.0306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.