Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EVG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,693. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

