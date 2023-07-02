eCash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $696.59 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $696.59 million and $238.75 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,505.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.87 or 0.00979720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00160591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,431,860,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,431,892,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

