Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. CL King boosted their target price on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

