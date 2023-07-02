Efforce Price Reaches $0.0214 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Efforce token can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $11.28 million and $1.84 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efforce has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

