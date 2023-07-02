Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $159,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock worth $445,911,136 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.