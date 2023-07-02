Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) by 238.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

ELOX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 67,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,531. The company has a market cap of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

