Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $56.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

ENTA stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

