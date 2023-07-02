Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGIEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EGIEY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

