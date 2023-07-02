Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.68

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and traded as high as $54.20. Enova International shares last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 120,507 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 934.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

