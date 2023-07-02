Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $247.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $525,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $443,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.