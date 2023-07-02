Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.32. Enservco shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 222,218 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

