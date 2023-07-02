Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENZN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,734. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

