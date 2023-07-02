EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

