Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million.

Veritex Trading Down 2.0 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of VBTX opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

