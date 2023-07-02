Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.73 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.73 million and $281,078.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,555.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00362908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00985731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00540247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00066343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00161644 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,013,885 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

