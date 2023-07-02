Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWM opened at $187.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

