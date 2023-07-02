Evensky & Katz LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

