Evensky & Katz LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after acquiring an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,718,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,117,000 after acquiring an additional 130,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

