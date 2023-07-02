Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $24.73 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $717.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.