Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

