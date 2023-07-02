Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

