Evmos Price Reaches $0.0948 on Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $621,715.57 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

