Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Free Report) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) N/A N/A N/A Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Competitors 35.11% 10.05% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Competitors 1032 2924 2982 25 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 342.67%. Given Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) N/A N/A 11.32 Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Competitors $2.63 billion $724.20 million 270.37

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA). Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) rivals beat Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts; merchant services; business equipment leasing; commercial real estate and construction loans; and business term loans, business line of credit, and small business administration (SBA) loans, as well as vineyard, winery, and agricultural loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards; online and mobile banking services; and trust administration, investment management, and estate settlement services, as well as retirement accounts and plans. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) operates as a subsidiary of Frank P. Doyle Trust, Article IX.

