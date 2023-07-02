Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $468.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,022 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

