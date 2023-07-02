Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,175 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Fastenal worth $97,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5,314.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 299,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $58.99 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.