Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.