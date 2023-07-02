Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Cass Information Systems worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

